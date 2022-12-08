BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one







Police personnel are vigilant in front of BNP party office in Nayapaltan on Thursday after Wednesday's fierce clash between the party men and police.





It now turned into a deserted one as there found no party leaders and worker today.







Police put barricades on the roads and also the alleyways near the party office.





A man was killed and scores injured when a violent clash broke out between the BNP activists and police at the Nayapaltan area on Wednesday (December 7) afternoon.



Law enforcers picked up over 300 people from the BNP office after raiding it.





Police took control of the entire area, driving out the BNP men from there.





Meanwhile, the BNP called a nationwide demonstration protesting arrest of the BNP leaders ans activists on Wednesday.





Most offices, shopping malls and shops in the area were closed.



Locals said that they are panicked as a huge number of policemen are taking position in the area. They were also facing difficulties in going to their respective destinations.





Traffic movement in front of the party office remained suspended.





TF





