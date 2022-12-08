Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home







Miscreants beaten to death Jubo Dal leader Faysal Mehbub Mizu's father at his home in the capital's Wari area early Thursday.

He alleged that a gang of around 50 persons attacked his house under ward no 38 after 12am. They searched all rooms, kitchen, toilets of the house for Faysal. As he was not at home, they hit Faysal's father head while coming out from the house.





Millat was injured critically.

The miscreants also vandalised inside the house, Faysal Mehbub alleged.





TF



Faysal Mehbub, the former convener of the Jubo Dal's Wari unit, claimed his septuagenarian father Md Millat Hossain died from a fatal blow to his head.He had bleeding profusely and was whisked off to Asgar Ali Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.