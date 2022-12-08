

37 held in anti-drug drives in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in anti-drug drives arrested 37 people along with drugs from different areas of the city in the last 24 hours as of 6:00 am, Thursday.



During the drives, 3,300 Yaba pills, 20 grams and 105 puria (Small packets) of heroin, 5.25 kilograms of hemp and 40 bottles and 8,000 ml phensedyl were seized from their possessions, said DMP Media and Public Relations deputy commissioner Md Faruq Hossain.



A total of 26 cases were filed with the police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act, he added.



EUM