Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 1:01 AM
HC slams Shyamoli NR Paribahan for not complying with its order

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday reprimanded the owner of Shyamoli NR Paribahan for not receiving the court notice regarding the compensation for the family members, who died in the tragic road accident while returning home with the body of his wife in an ambulance.
Pointing the finger to the managing director of Shyamoli NR Paribahan Shubhankar Ghosh Rakesh, the HC bench said that your transport caused an accident, but you did not go to see the victim, nor you did any inquire about it.
"You are concentrating only to make money. In fact, you do not fall on the human level. You have no humanity. Gain humanity, try to be human," the HC bench came up with the observations while Rakesh appeared before the HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali in line with its directive.
While Rakesh appeared before the HC bench, it called him before Dias and asked why he did not receive the notice of the court?
Then Rakesh said, "I was not in the country at that time. We didn't know."
Then the HC bench said, you didn't know it was unbelievable. It's your driver's fault. Because of that accident happened. Then, Rakesh said that the driver of the car is absconding.
The court said, inquired about the injured? Did they pay any expenses for treatment or not? In fact, you do not fall on the human level, be human and try to be human.



