Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 1:01 AM
DPP of 6-lane 136-km long Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway project awaits Ministry approval

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 7: The Development Project proposal of six- lane 136- km- long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway at an estimated cost of Taka 7,000 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Road Tand Brdges for approval.
"The DPP has been submitted to the Ministry for approval two months back, Suman Singha Executive Engineer of RHD said. Bangladesh Government has already proposed to Japan government for funding the project.
With the positive response from Japan government, RHD will go for implementation of the project very soon, RHD sources said.
RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project. The government has taken the project to facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli. The proposed highway will begin from Y junction at Shikalbaha to Cox's Bazar through Patiya.
Meanwhile, constructions of four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway have been completed, which are expected to be opened for traffic in January next. The Roads and Highwyas Department has constructed those roads under cross border road network improvement project at a cost of Taka 751 crore.
Those bridges are; Indrapul Bridge at Patiya, Barumati Bridge at Chandanaish, Sangu Bridge at Satkania and Matamuhuri bridge at Chokoria.
Besides, the construction works of the 11.50- km- long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore. About 70 percent work of the roadway has already been completed and it is expected to be completed by January next. The works of the project began in January 14 in 2021.
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the contractor for construction of the 11.50- km- long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road on December 2 in 2020. The appointed contractor is National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers.
Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the project on February 18 in 2020 last. If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe and time and cost effective.
The safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel.  Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction.  Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway but a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with   Chattogram port.  Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.


« PreviousNext »

