Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 1:01 AM
Hefazat\'s Dhaka Siege In 2013

Warrants issued against BNP leader Sohel, 11 others

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Court Correspondent

Hefazat's Dhaka Siege In 2013A Dhaka Court  on Wednesday  issued arrest warrants against 12 BNP men  including BNP's joint secretary general Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, in a case of arson attacks during Hefazat-e-Islam's Motijheel siege in the capital about nine and a half years ago.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after hearing on time petitions .
GRO of Motijheel zone, Sub Inspector Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Wednesday afternoon.
The defence lawyers submitted several time petitions for 13 accused including Habib-Un-Nabi Khan as they were not able to appear before the court on the scheduled date.
The case was filed with the Paltan Police station alleging that Hefazate Islam and Jamaat-Shibir allegedly carried out acts of sabotage with anti-government slogans attacked the police and detonated cocktails with bricks and mortars to kill them at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel on May 5 in 2013.
Earlier, on the same ground, the arrest warrants were issued against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in two sabotage cases filed at Paltan and Motijheel police stations respectively.  


