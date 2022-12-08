DCs asked to find reasons for not settling mutation within 28 days

The Ministry of Land asked the Deputy Commissioners across the country to identify the reasons for the pending of e-Mutation cases or applications for more than 28 days despite instruction of the ministry.

Seeking the information about the reasons of pending e-mutation cases within next 15 working days, the concerned Deputy Commissioners have been given letters from the ministry.

In the letters, the DCs have been asked to collect explanations from the Assistant Commissioners (Land) in charge of Upazila or Circle Land Offices where disposal of mutation cases takes more than 28 days. After receiving the explanation, the ministry will take necessary measures to ensure e-mutation within 28 days as per the rules.

According to the ministry officials, number of national, divisional and district e-Mutation applications, approval rate, and average disposal of last 90 days can be seen by visiting the National Land Service Platform www.land.gov.bd and clicking on the e-Mutation tab thereafter.

Besides, there is an opportunity to see the latest status of one's application. Earlier the ministry won the prestigious 'United Nations Public Service Award-2020' for introducing the e-Mutation system.

Before that, the ministry issued a circular on December 4, 2022, giving necessary instructions to the ACs (Land) not to disapprove (cancel) applications directly on the basis of the report of Union Land Assistant Officer without giving the applicant the opportunity to defend.

The circular, signed by Land Secretary Mostafizur Rahman, also directed the Union Land Offices to send a report on the mutation to the Upazila or Circle Land Offices within seven days so that the mutation can be settled easily within 28 days.

Instruction has also been given regarding the adoption of inheritance certificates through the 'Prottayan System (certification system)' with the Mutation process in the circular.

The circular also said that validity term of the inheritance certificate issued after the death of the person will be open-ended for the time being until the synchronization of 'Mutation system' with the 'Prottayan system' is done.

In addition, instructions have also been issued to keep the provision of mutation of the applicable case after issuing a notice under Section 4 of 'Acquisition and Requisition of Immovable Property Act' during the acquisition process.

It has been directed in the circular that if the ownership is changed based on the deed registration executed before issuance of the notice under Section 4 or by inheritance, then the mutation can be done in the interest of getting compensation as a victim as a result of the acquisition.























