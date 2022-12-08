

Dr SA Malek passes away

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member, former Political Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu Parishad President Dr SA Malek died on Tuesday night at a city hospital at the age of 86.

Malek, also former lawmaker from Faridpur-1 constituency, died at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital at 11:30pm on Tuesday, Bangabandhu Parishad Presidium Member and senior Journalist Ajit Kumar Sarkar confirmed it.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League Advisory Council member and Bangabandhu Parishad President Dr SA Malek.

He was laid to rest at Martyred Intellectual Graveyard in capital's Mirpur area after two namaj-e-janazas in the capital yesterday.













