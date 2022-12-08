UNGA resolution adopts Bangbandhu's foreign policy dictum

The historic quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Friendship to all, malice towards none," an ardent advocate of global humanity and peace, was included in a UN resolution for the first time.

The historic quote of Bangabandhu, the foreign policy dictum of Bangladesh was incorporated in the 14th paragraph of the UNGA resolution was adopted unanimously on Tuesday entitled, "International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023". The resolution was introduced by Turkmenistan at the UNGA plenary, a Foreign Ministry release said.

The text was developed based on his maiden speech at the UNGA on September 25, 1974, where Bangabandhu emphasized the need for establishing world peace. Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Bangladesh Mission worked intensively in preparation of the resolution, said the Bangladesh Mission on Wednesday.

Bangabandhu's quote is inserted in the 14th paragraph of the resolution as follows: "Recognizing the importance of combating poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, and unemployment, and emphasizing that friendship to all and malice towards none, in the spirit of constructive cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding, will help to achieve these objectives." The resolution was cosponsored by 70 countries, including Bangladesh and other South Asian Nations.











