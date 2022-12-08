Video
18th JWG Meet Held

Dhaka-Delhi reaffirms commitment to security, border management

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and India have reiterated their commitment to productive exchanges on border management and common security related issues at the 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security and border management between the two countries.
"Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the international border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organised crimes and smuggling were also discussed in the meeting," according to a media statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.
The JWG meeting was held on December 5 and 6, according to a media statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.
The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, and Indian Ministry of Home Affairs while Bangladesh delegation was led by AK Mukhlesur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.
Both sides had also agreed to further deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border related issues.
 Earlier, on November 18 Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on the sidelines of the 'No Money for Terror' Conference in New Delhi, the statement reads.  Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security related issues during that meeting.
Following on from the meeting between the two ministers last month, the JWG meeting highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen mutual cooperation.
The Bangladesh side recalled the Indian contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.


