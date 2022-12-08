BNP starts terror activities before Dec 10: Quader

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 7: Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP has started terror activities on the streets before its rally to be held on December 10.

"BNP wishes to occupy streets and Dhaka on December 10. Sometime ago, I got the news that BNP attacked the police in Naya Paltan. People know why they want to hold a rally in Naya Paltan. Because, they can use weapons and carry out fire terrorism quickly from there," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said addressing a grand public rally at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium here.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest addressed the rally organised by Cox's Bazar District Awami League. Pointing to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said, "Fakhrul Saheb, don't threaten to occupy Dhaka, I want to say that our leaders and workers will be on guard in the metropolis, districts, upazilas, wards and neighbourhoods".

Addressing the party leaders and workers, Quader said, "There is no alternative to unity for our existence. I am not a blind supporter of anyone. I speak for those who work. There is no alternative to public leader Sheikh Hasina". �BSS













