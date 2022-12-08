Video
US urges govt to respect fundamental freedoms

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US on Tuesday urged the Bangladesh government to show respect and protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.
The US State Department spokesman Ned Price at t a press briefing in Washington DC, expressed concern about reports of intimidation, political violence, police harassment, arrests of opposition party members and restrictions on the opposition parties to meet and hold peaceful rallies.
He called on the government of Bangladesh to ensure that no party or candidate threatens, incites, or conducts violence against     another party or candidate.
"We call on the government to respect and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly," said Price.
"Genuine elections require the ability of all candidates to engage voters free from violence, harassment and intimidation," he said.
Price called on all parties in Bangladesh to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation.
"We encourage the government authorities to investigate these reports of violence thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators to account," he said.
Following Price's remarks, the US embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday issued an alert ahead of the political demonstrations on December 10, saying that the rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.
Earlier, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in a statement on December 6 issued a similar alert.
The statement said, two largest political parties of Bangladesh's have announced rallies in different areas of Dhaka for December 10.
"You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," it added.
"An increased law enforcement presence in the days surrounding  December 10, 2022 is likely. You are advised to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies," said the UK FCDO.
On Tuesday, 15 foreign missions in Bangladesh in joint statement reaffirmed the importance of free, fair, inclusive and peaceful electoral processes in Bangladesh.
"We support and promote democratic governance as a set of values and principles to follow for meaningful participation, equality, security, and inclusive human and economic development," the statement said.
The joint statement was issued by the missions of Australia, the UK, Canada, Denmark, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the US.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price also expressed concerns over the Digital Security Act.
"We are of course aware that you and some of your colleagues -- Pinaki Bhattacharya, Mofizur Rahman -- have been charged under the so-called DSA, the Digital Security Act," Price said in response to a question from Mushfiqul Fazal, the White House correspondent for Just News BD, a web portal.
Freedom of expression should never be criminalised, he said, adding that it should never be a source or a subject of duress or intimidation.
"We have made our concerns about the DSA very clear. We have done so in our Human Rights Report. We have had frank and candid conversations with our Bangladeshi partners as well," Price said.







