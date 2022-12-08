JP neither loves AL nor BNP: Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Tuesday, Jatiya Party "neither loves Awami League nor BNP".

"JP loves common people," he said at a meeting

to celebrate 'Constitution Preservation Day' at the auditorium of Jatiya Party Chairman's Bannani office.

He said, "Due to their differences on many issues, Awami League and BNP cannot meet".

But when they come to power, there is no difference in their behaviour.

Chunnu said, "Awami League and BNP came to power to ended peace in the country through corruption, misrule, extortion and factionalism.

He said, "The people no more want to see Awami League and BNP in power anymore."

"The people are fed up with both the parties," he said.

He said that the late President and Jatiya Party founder chairman HM Ershad peacefully handed over power on December 6, 1990.











