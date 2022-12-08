BNP leaders, activists entering capital to attend Saturday's rally  

To attend BNP's mass rally in Dhaka scheduled for December 10, BNP leaders and activists from different divisions and districts have started to enter Dhaka city and its outskirts.

They are staying at their relatives' houses or other places to join the mass rally.

Central and Dhaka divisional leaders and activists of the party are staying away from their homes to avoid arrest and attend preparatory meetings in person or through different social media to make the rally successful, said BNP leaders.

They said that the preparations to hold the rally had been completed.

Around two lakh BNP leaders and activists from different districts already entered the city and its outskirts.

They are staying at Keraniganj, Kanchpur, Tongi, Fatullah and other surrounding areas, midlevel and grassroots leaders of the party told the Daily Observer.

BNP central leaders asked the party activists to stay out of their homes to avoid arrest, they said.

Those from outside of Dhaka have been asked to stay at relatives' houses around the city, due to the possibility transport strikes or other troubles that could be created against the rally.

BNP leader asked them to stay within walking distance from Naya Paltan, the rally venue.

The BNP activists said that they main challenge now was to avoid arrests before the rally.

Dipu Haider Khan, Convener of Dhaka Divisional Rally Preparation Committee of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal said "Leaders in other districts under Dhaka Division already entered the capital.

Still the police are harassing their family members back home, he said.

The police and the intelligence agencies called our leaders and their family members to intimidate them, he said.

"The police and the intelligence agencies treat us as terrorists or fugitive convicts," Dipu Haider added.

A BNP leader said, "We are getting information about drives against BNP activists. But, we are not getting full information. That is why it is difficult for us to avoid arrests."

"Intelligence and law enforcement agencies in plain clothes are picking up our activists and harassing their family members," he added.

Joint Organizing Secretary of Chhatra Dal's Dhaka Ward No. 43 Ismail Khan Talukder said, "We are holding meetings to make the rally success successful.












