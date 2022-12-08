

Tofazzel made PM's new Principal Secy

The tenure of the contractual appointment of Dr Ahmed Kaikaus will expire on Thursday. He will join as the Alternative Executive Director of the World Bank at its headquarters in the United States for next three years after joining the position.

The Public Administration Ministry on Wednesday issued separate notifications in this regards.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Private Secretary (PS-1) Mohammad Salah Uddin has been appointed as secretary to the PMO. Salah Uddin, an additional secretary of the administration, was given a promotion as secretary before his new assignment.

According to the PA Ministry sources, the contractual service period of Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam will also expire on Thursday. After conclusion of his contract, he will join the Asian Development Bank as its Alternative Executive Director.









