Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:59 AM
Police pick up Rizvi, other BNP men from Paltan

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Police picked up Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Amanullah Aman from the BNP Naya Paltan party headquarters in the capital and detained more than 100 other activists on Wednesday.  
BNP leaders also claimed that around 50 BNP leaders and activists were arrested from Munshiganj, Keraniganj
and other districts of Dhaka division.
Witnesses said they have seen law enforcers pick up Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, from the party's Naya Paltan office around 5:20pm and taken to a prison van there.
Earlier, they picked up BNP's Publication Secretary Annie and Shimul Biswas, personal special assistant of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Besides, Dhaka North city BNP Convener Amanullah Aman was also detained, according to party leaders.
While police arrested Annie, he told journalists, "We have talked to the police commissioner. He asked us to leave the party office and go with the police force. I do not know where they will take us."
Two ambulances were rushed to the BNP central office in Naya Paltan to carry the injured BNP activists to hospital. The clash between BNP and the police started at 3:15pm in which a person lost his life on Wednesday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner (Operations) Biplab Kumar Sarkar said, "Police have taken all necessary measures to maintain law and order. Our first priority is to ensure peoples' life and property."
"All necessary measures have been taken and will be taken under the direction of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner to ensure safety and security of the citizens," he added.


