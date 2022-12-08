One killed, 50 hurt in BNP-police clashes at Naya Paltan



The wife and daughter of a man who was killed in clashes between BNP men and police on Wednesday at Naya Paltan in the city wailing outside the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.(Inset) The body of the victim being taken to the morgue. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Several people were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Naya Paltan following the clashes, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, Chief of the hospital's police outpost.

"Doctors say one of them, Makbul Hossain, 30, has died."

He had a bullet wound on his body said Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost In-Charge Bachchu Mia. Three others injured in the incident have been identified as Rony, Monir and Iqbal. They were admitted to the hospital.

Witnesses said the entire Naya Paltan area turned into a battlefield following a violent clash that broke out between BNP activists and police in front of the BNP's central office at Naya Paltan at 3:00pm. The violence comes ahead of the party's divisional rally in the capital on Saturday.

Tensions ran deep surrounding the upcoming rally. On Wednesday, activists from the party began gathering at its central office.

The activists blocked the road in front of the office chanting slogans, witnesses said. A large number of police personnel were

deployed on nearby roads as well.

When police charged at them, BNP activists began throwing brick chips. Police then fired rubber bullets and lobbed teargas shells to try and disperse the crowd. SWAT members were deployed bring the situation under control.

Amid the clashes, fear has spread through the Naya Paltan area, according to witnesses. The clashes disrupted traffic from Fakirapul to the Nightingale intersection.

The BNP activists had ducked into alleys to escape the police and continued to throw brick chips at the law enforcers. At one point, police entered the alleys and beat them up.

A large number of police personnel were stationed on the main road at Naya Paltan. Armoured police vehicles rumbled into the area as a backup force.

"Activists came to the party office to make enquiries about the December 10 rally," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. "Police have attacked a peaceful gathering without any provocation. Many fell ill because of the teargas. They detained many activists after we suffered injuries," he said before being picked up by police on Wednesday afternoon.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also present at the scene, but the clash started soon after he left. No venue has been set for the December 10 rally yet, said Md Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division of police.

Despite this, activists from the party blocked both sides of the road near its Naya Paltan headquarters on Thursday, he said.

Hayatul said they made several requests for the activists to leave the road, but they did not do so. When police attempted to remove them, the BNP activists began throwing brick chips at them. That is how the clash started, he said. He added that several police personnel were injured in the incident.











At least one young man was killed and over 50 others injured in a violent clashes that broke out between BNP activists and police at the city's Naya Paltan area on Wednesday afternoon.Several people were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Naya Paltan following the clashes, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, Chief of the hospital's police outpost."Doctors say one of them, Makbul Hossain, 30, has died."He had a bullet wound on his body said Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost In-Charge Bachchu Mia. Three others injured in the incident have been identified as Rony, Monir and Iqbal. They were admitted to the hospital.Witnesses said the entire Naya Paltan area turned into a battlefield following a violent clash that broke out between BNP activists and police in front of the BNP's central office at Naya Paltan at 3:00pm. The violence comes ahead of the party's divisional rally in the capital on Saturday.Tensions ran deep surrounding the upcoming rally. On Wednesday, activists from the party began gathering at its central office.The activists blocked the road in front of the office chanting slogans, witnesses said. A large number of police personnel weredeployed on nearby roads as well.When police charged at them, BNP activists began throwing brick chips. Police then fired rubber bullets and lobbed teargas shells to try and disperse the crowd. SWAT members were deployed bring the situation under control.Amid the clashes, fear has spread through the Naya Paltan area, according to witnesses. The clashes disrupted traffic from Fakirapul to the Nightingale intersection.The BNP activists had ducked into alleys to escape the police and continued to throw brick chips at the law enforcers. At one point, police entered the alleys and beat them up.A large number of police personnel were stationed on the main road at Naya Paltan. Armoured police vehicles rumbled into the area as a backup force."Activists came to the party office to make enquiries about the December 10 rally," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. "Police have attacked a peaceful gathering without any provocation. Many fell ill because of the teargas. They detained many activists after we suffered injuries," he said before being picked up by police on Wednesday afternoon.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also present at the scene, but the clash started soon after he left. No venue has been set for the December 10 rally yet, said Md Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division of police.Despite this, activists from the party blocked both sides of the road near its Naya Paltan headquarters on Thursday, he said.Hayatul said they made several requests for the activists to leave the road, but they did not do so. When police attempted to remove them, the BNP activists began throwing brick chips at them. That is how the clash started, he said. He added that several police personnel were injured in the incident.