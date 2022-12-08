Video
Govt has staged clash to foil Dec 10 rally: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was sitting outside the party's central office at Naya Paltan in the city on Wednesday while the violent clashes between BNP activists and police took place. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday that violent clash between BNP activists and police outside the party's central office at Naya Paltan was planned by the government to foil the party's upcoming divisional rally in Dhaka on December 10.
"I came to Naya Paltan and tried to enter my party office after taking permission from the Home Minister and Dhaka
Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner. Still, police officials barred me from going inside, which is totally unacceptable in a democratic country," Fakhrul said while sitting on the footpath outside BNP's central office after the violence.
Fakhrul added that the government might have any other ill motive behind the day's clash.
"I've called upon the Home Minister and the DMP commissioner to withdraw police from the area immediately and restore a peaceful environment here. We'll definitely hold the government responsible for today's unexpected incident," Fakhrul added.
Fakhrul further said that the government has committed a heinous crime by letting police to raid BNP's office.
"Only police will be able to tell if there was any bomb inside our party office or not. By raiding our office and planting explosives in there, police have destroyed democratic principles," Fakhrul said.
Asked about the allegation that BNP activists had entered the office carrying bags containing explosives, Fakhrul strongly denied the allegation, saying that it's police who had entered the office with bags.
The BNP leader also said that Awami League is a political party, which continuously deceives people.
"The Home Minister had told me to go to our party office, saying that there won't be any problem. Such a lie from him proves that Awami League is a party of traitors," Fakhrul Said.
Replying to a question, Fakhrul added that there is no environment for holding a rally at this point. He also said that BNP will arrange a press conference at the Lakeshore Hotel on Thursday to brief the journalists about BNP's next move.
Meanwhile, DMP Commissioner Khondker Golam Faruq justified the police action, saying that they've conducted an anti-terrorism drive and found cocktails inside rice and lentil sacks.
Tension was mounting for the last few days regarding the stalemate over the selection of venue for BNP's December 10 rally. Party activists were gathering almost every day outside BNP's Nayapaltan office and conducting political showdowns.
The presence of party workers increased on Wednesday. To keep the situation under control, more than a thousand police members were deployed in the area.    -UNB


