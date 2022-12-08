

Hasina urges people in Cox's Bazar to vote for Boat in next election

She made this call while addressing a public meeting organized by Cox's Bazar district AL at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

Sheikh Hasina reached the venue at 3:52pm on Wednesday. Then she went to the opening stage. She inaugurated 29 projects there and laid the foundation stone of 4 projects.

After that she went to the stage and started speaking at 4:25pm. In her speech till 4:50pm, she announced more development by referring to the mega project of development of Cox's Bazar.

Sheikh Hasina said, "The next election will be held in the first week of January 2024. I want you to vote for the 'Boat' symbol in that election as well. Will you vote for the boat? Can you promise by raising your hands or not?"

At this time, the leaders and activists raised their hands and promised to vote for the boat. Expressing her gratitude to them, Sheikh Hasina said, "I will say this in gratitude to you - I am empty, I am destitute, I have nothing to give. There is only love to give you."

"You will pray. I always pray to Allah Rabbul Alamin, I wish you to be well, stay healthy and have a better life," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said, "I am able to work for the country because the people of this country have voted repeatedly for me. The country is developing. The country is moving forward because people voted for Awami League in 2014 and 2018. Their votes were not wasted."

Commenting that no one other than Awami

League has developed Cox's Bazar, Sheikh Hasina urged the people of Cox's Bazar to vote in the future as well.

Criticizing BNP, Sheikh Hasina said, "BNP could not give anything but money laundering, militancy, terrorism and looting to this country. They burnt 3 thousand people, killed 500 people."

Sheikh Hasina said, "On August 21, 2004, Tarique-Khaleda Zia attacked our peace rally with grenades at daylight. Battlefield grenades were thrown on us. Some 22 AL leaders and activists died including Ivy Rahman. I was saved by the grace of Allah."

"What has Jamaat-BNP given to the people of this country? They gave fire terror, murder and money laundering. And their movement means burning people," she added.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also addressed the public meeting. Party Presidium members Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and central and district level leaders of AL also spoke in the public meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing a grand public meeting at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar organised by the district's Awami League on Wednesday. photo : pmo

Five years after Sheikh Hasina's visit to Cox's Bazar, the 29 projects inaugurated at a cost of Tk 1,393 crore include Cox's Bazar Public Works Udyan, Baharchhara Bir Muktijoddha Ground, Kutubdia Fire Service and Civil Defense Building, Pekua Upazila Land Office Building, Cox's Bazar District Family Planning Office Building, Four Storey Academic Building of Sheikh Hasina Jowarianala Girls High School, Four Storey Academic Building of Abdul Mabud Chowdhury High School, Four Storey Academic Building of Muktijoddha Smriti Girls High School.

Upgradation of link road-Labani Mor road in Cox's Bazar district to four lanes, upgradation of Ramu-Fatekharkul-Marichya National Highway to proper standard and width, reconstruction, widening and strengthening of Hariyakhali to Shahpari Island section of Teknaf-Shahpari Island District Highway. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Bankkhali River Flood Control, Drainage, Irrigation and Dredging Project (Phase I), Dam Reconstruction and Defence at Sea Dyke Section on Shahpari Island.

Rehabilitation Project of Damaged Polders, 399m MP and Ambassador Osman Sarwar Alam Chowdhury Bridge over Bankkhali River on Ramu Kalghar Bazar-Rajarkul Union Road, newly constructed six Union Land Office Buildings in Cox's Bazar District, four Upazila Parishad Complex Buildings (Ramu, Teknaf, Maheshkhali and Ukhiya), Airport Road RCC of Cox's Bazar Municipality and others, Shaheed Sarani RCC and others, Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin Stadium Road RCC, Nazirtek Shutkimahal Road RCC, Tekpara Road RCC, Sea Beach Road, RCCs of Freedom Fighters. There are also projects such as Beach-Remembrance Residential Area Road RCC and others and new building of Bar Association.

At this time, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of four projects. These projects include Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (Phase II), construction of 153.25 meter jetty at Dhurung Ghat and 153.25 meter jetty at Akbar Bali Ghat on Dhurung GC Mirakhali Road of Kutubdia Upazila, construction of Jetty at Gorakghata Ghat of Maheshkhali Upazila, rehabilitation project of polders (67/A, 67, 67/B and 68) along Naf River in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas to improve Bangladesh-Myanmar border security.













Ruling Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged people to vote for Awami League in the 12th general elections that will be held in the first week of January 2024.She made this call while addressing a public meeting organized by Cox's Bazar district AL at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Cox's Bazar.Sheikh Hasina reached the venue at 3:52pm on Wednesday. Then she went to the opening stage. She inaugurated 29 projects there and laid the foundation stone of 4 projects.After that she went to the stage and started speaking at 4:25pm. In her speech till 4:50pm, she announced more development by referring to the mega project of development of Cox's Bazar.Sheikh Hasina said, "The next election will be held in the first week of January 2024. I want you to vote for the 'Boat' symbol in that election as well. Will you vote for the boat? Can you promise by raising your hands or not?"At this time, the leaders and activists raised their hands and promised to vote for the boat. Expressing her gratitude to them, Sheikh Hasina said, "I will say this in gratitude to you - I am empty, I am destitute, I have nothing to give. There is only love to give you.""You will pray. I always pray to Allah Rabbul Alamin, I wish you to be well, stay healthy and have a better life," she added.Sheikh Hasina said, "I am able to work for the country because the people of this country have voted repeatedly for me. The country is developing. The country is moving forward because people voted for Awami League in 2014 and 2018. Their votes were not wasted."Commenting that no one other than AwamiLeague has developed Cox's Bazar, Sheikh Hasina urged the people of Cox's Bazar to vote in the future as well.Criticizing BNP, Sheikh Hasina said, "BNP could not give anything but money laundering, militancy, terrorism and looting to this country. They burnt 3 thousand people, killed 500 people."Sheikh Hasina said, "On August 21, 2004, Tarique-Khaleda Zia attacked our peace rally with grenades at daylight. Battlefield grenades were thrown on us. Some 22 AL leaders and activists died including Ivy Rahman. I was saved by the grace of Allah.""What has Jamaat-BNP given to the people of this country? They gave fire terror, murder and money laundering. And their movement means burning people," she added.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also addressed the public meeting. Party Presidium members Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and central and district level leaders of AL also spoke in the public meeting.The Prime Minister said, "Bangladesh has got the status of a developing country. I want to take this country to a developed and prosperous country."Five years after Sheikh Hasina's visit to Cox's Bazar, the 29 projects inaugurated at a cost of Tk 1,393 crore include Cox's Bazar Public Works Udyan, Baharchhara Bir Muktijoddha Ground, Kutubdia Fire Service and Civil Defense Building, Pekua Upazila Land Office Building, Cox's Bazar District Family Planning Office Building, Four Storey Academic Building of Sheikh Hasina Jowarianala Girls High School, Four Storey Academic Building of Abdul Mabud Chowdhury High School, Four Storey Academic Building of Muktijoddha Smriti Girls High School.Upgradation of link road-Labani Mor road in Cox's Bazar district to four lanes, upgradation of Ramu-Fatekharkul-Marichya National Highway to proper standard and width, reconstruction, widening and strengthening of Hariyakhali to Shahpari Island section of Teknaf-Shahpari Island District Highway. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Bankkhali River Flood Control, Drainage, Irrigation and Dredging Project (Phase I), Dam Reconstruction and Defence at Sea Dyke Section on Shahpari Island.Rehabilitation Project of Damaged Polders, 399m MP and Ambassador Osman Sarwar Alam Chowdhury Bridge over Bankkhali River on Ramu Kalghar Bazar-Rajarkul Union Road, newly constructed six Union Land Office Buildings in Cox's Bazar District, four Upazila Parishad Complex Buildings (Ramu, Teknaf, Maheshkhali and Ukhiya), Airport Road RCC of Cox's Bazar Municipality and others, Shaheed Sarani RCC and others, Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin Stadium Road RCC, Nazirtek Shutkimahal Road RCC, Tekpara Road RCC, Sea Beach Road, RCCs of Freedom Fighters. There are also projects such as Beach-Remembrance Residential Area Road RCC and others and new building of Bar Association.At this time, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of four projects. These projects include Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (Phase II), construction of 153.25 meter jetty at Dhurung Ghat and 153.25 meter jetty at Akbar Bali Ghat on Dhurung GC Mirakhali Road of Kutubdia Upazila, construction of Jetty at Gorakghata Ghat of Maheshkhali Upazila, rehabilitation project of polders (67/A, 67, 67/B and 68) along Naf River in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas to improve Bangladesh-Myanmar border security.