Tigers seal series against India on MIraz ton



Bangladesh's players celebrate after their win in the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 7. PHOTO: AFP

The Tigers beat India in the series starter by one wicket. This is the second straight series win for the Tigers over India as they clinched the title 2-1 in 2015 During India's earlier Bangladesh visit.

Bangladesh stand-in skipper Liton Das's decision to bat first winning the toss surprised all the cricket

whiz as hosts increased spinners in an under-light affair when dew plays a big role since spinners have to struggle to grip the ball after sundown.

Hosts however, lost their opener Anamul Haque Bijoy in the very 2nd over, in the immediate next ball of getting a life. India's skipper Rohit Sharma dropped him at 2nd slip in the 4th ball of that over and sustained finger injury which compelled him to retire to the side bench. Bijoy departed on 11 while another opener Liton went on seven.

Quick dismissals of Najmul Hossain Shanto (21), Shakib Al Hasan (8), Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and Afif Hossain (0) brought about disaster for Bangladesh as the hosts lost top six batters to post 69 runs only. But Mahmudullah, the proven Tigers' combatant during Bangladesh's danger, pairing with Mehidy Miraz, took the steering of the game. The 148-run 7th wicket's partnership between Mahmudullah and Miraz is Bangladesh's highest ODI partnership for any wicket against India.

Mahmudullah, after taking Bangladesh to a comfortable position, got out on 77 off 96 with seven fours as Bangladesh were 217 for seven after 46.1 overs. Miraz on the contrary, wrapped up the innings with a single that brought up the maiden ton for the stalwart, who remained unbeaten on 100 off 83 hitting eight boundaries and sent the ball to the gallery for four times. It is the maiden ODI ton for Miraz. Nasum Ahmed's cameo for 18 off 11 further helped Bangladesh to build the skyscraper.

Washington Sundar picked three wickets for India whereas Umran Malik and Mohammad Siraj took two wickets apiece.

Chasing gigantic 272-run Target, India sent Virat Kohli as makeshift opener due to Ruhit's injury but Bangladesh speedster Ebadot Hossain broke the stumps of Kohli (5) in the penultimate delivery of the 2nd over while his opening mate Shikhar Dhawan (8) went down in the following over delivered by Mustafizur Rahman.

Sundar was promoted in the batting order at four but failed to tackle the collapse as he had fallen on 11 and KL Rahul returned to the dugout on 14 as Bangladesh started to sniff victory. Meanwhile, 107-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel changed the momentum of the game. Iyer chipped in with 82 runs off 102 balls while Patel hoarded run a ball 56.

After quick departure of both the set batters, Bangladesh once again got occasion to celebrate but the pendulum turned towards India once again as visiting skipper Rohit came to bat at nine with finger injury and started to hammer host bowlers, who was dropped twice in the 2nd last over.

India were in need of 20 runs from the final over and Mustafiz came to defend those runs, who fooled Rohit by a cutter as India needed a boundary shot from each of the last five deliveries. Rohit hit back to back fours and hence India started hoping three more fours from last three balls but Mustafiz produced a dot in the 4th delivery. India thereby, remained couple of big shots away from the win. Rohit hit a massive to complete his fifty and took his side closer. In the last ball anything less than six was enough to ensure Bangladesh's victory and Mustafiz did his job perfectly and didn't allow Rohit to produce anything from the yourker. India had to stop on 266 for nine, when Rohit remained unbeaten on 51 off 28.

Ebadot Hossain clinched three wickets for 45 runs while Shakib and Miraz notched two wickets each. Mustafiz and Mahmudullah shared the rest between them equally.

Mahmudullah was named the Player of the Match while Miraz was adjudged the Most Valuable Player for their respective all-round performances.

They two sides will engage in the dead rubber of the series on December 10.











