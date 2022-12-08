Sonali Bank signs deal with Tejgaon Mohila College

Video
Home Business

Banking Events

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Sonali Bank Limited signed an agreement with Tejgaon Mohila College to collect students fees and other charges through the Sonali payment gateway that was held at conference room of Sonali Bank head office on Decmeber 7.
After the signing ceremony, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and the president of College Governing Body Abu Ahmed exchange the documents.
Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Subhash Chandra Das, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Kazi Md. Wahidul Islam, Parsuma Alam, Tejgaon Mohila College Principal Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Banks General Manager Tauhidul Islam were, among others present on the occasion.
Under the agreement, Students of Tejgaon Mohila College may pay their various fees and charges through online by using Sonali Bank payment gateway services staying at home.



