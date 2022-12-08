

Union Bank opens Bijoy Sarani branch

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, inaugurated the Bijoy Sarani Branch of Union Bank Limited in Dhaka as chief guest on Wednesday, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. President of Bangladesh Awami League Tejgaon Thana and Former Principal of Tejgaon College, Abdur Rashed, Councilor of 26 No. Ward, Dhaka North City Corporation Shamim Hasan and Additional Managing Director of Union Bank Md. Habibur Rahman were present as special guests, among others were present. A Doa-Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.