Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:58 AM
Sophos launches Managed Detection and Response Service

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced the general availability of Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with new industry-first threat detection and response capabilities.
Sophos MDR is a managed security service that meets customers where they are and enables them to complete their security and business objectives.  
Sophos is the first endpoint security provider to integrate vendor agnostic telemetry from third-party security technologies into its MDR offering, providing unprecedented visibility and detection across diverse operating environments. Sophos also introduced the Sophos Marketplace and $1 million Sophos Breach Protection Warranty.
Sophos is the first leading endpoint security provider delivering MDR across both its own product portfolio as well as end users' existing security deployments. To support this effort, Sophos launched the Sophos Marketplace, an open ecosystem of more than 75 technology integrations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Check Point, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Fortinet, Google, Microsoft, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, and many others. Expanded visibility across these integrations and diverse operating environments enables Sophos MDR experts to better detect and remediate attacks with speed and precision, regardless of customers' existing security solutions.
In addition to Sophos MDR, Sophos Marketplace provides third-party integrations for Sophos' portfolio of services, products and technologies. Telemetry is automatically consolidated, correlated and prioritized with insights from the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and the Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence unit.
Sophos stands behind its MDR customers with the new Sophos Breach Protection Warranty that covers up to $1 million in response expenses for organizations protected by Sophos MDR Complete, Sophos' most comprehensive MDR offering. Underwritten solely by Sophos, the warranty covers endpoints - both Windows and Mac devices - and servers, and unlike competitive offerings, there are no warranty tiers or duration limitations for active customers. This Sophos Breach Protection Warranty is automatically included with all purchases and renewals of Sophos MDR Complete annual subscriptions through Sophos' global reseller partner network.
More than 13,000 organizations already rely on Sophos' existing MDR service for 24/7 threat hunting, detection and response by an expert team as a fully-managed service. The newest offering with third party integration capabilities is available now, and the service is customizable with different tiers and threat response options, enabling customers to choose whether to have the Sophos MDR operations team execute full-scale incident response, provide collaborative assistance for confirmed threats, or deliver detailed alert notifications for their security operations teams to manage themselves.








« PreviousNext »

