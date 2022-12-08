$5b Nov exports brings hopes of easing forex crisis in BD

Bangladesh earned over $5 billion from merchandise exports in November, a record income in a month mainly based on a surge in apparel exports, according to figures released by Export promotion Bureau.

This is the first time Bangladesh export earnings crossed $5 billion in a single month. The November export earnings of $5.09 billion surpassed the previous monthly highest export earnings of $4,098 billion in last June.

The $5.09 billion earned in November was 26 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, reports in rmgBangladesh website said.

The surge in the export earnings comes at a time when the Western countries, the main buyers of Bangladesh apparels are fighting a depressed demand mainly due to energy crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war.

This achievement raised hope of easing the growing foreign exchange crisis Bangladesh has been suffering since July this year, the report said. On a positive trend, the export earnings in the first five months of FY23 grew by 11 per cent compared to last year's corresponding period.

This is the first time the country's export earnings crossed $5.0 billion in a single month as manufactures, especially of apparels, received more orders from Western buyers and shipment of on-hold export consignments.

UNB report said: Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association president Faruque Hassan has said apparel orders, which had been declining in past few months, marked an upward trend recently.

He said it happened because of product diversification and new export destinations like South Korea, non-European Union member countries and some African countries.

He expressed hope that the order would go up further during winter and the Christmas celebrations as Bangladesh supply capacity is good and prices of clothes is very reasonable so far.

The BGMEA president pointed out that despite a surge in raw material prices the resumption of shipment of on-hold consignments and for more diversification of RMG products the Bangladesh export market is creating a better option for all types of buyers.

European trade researcher Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh was exporting very essential clothing items at a reasonable rate, whose demand has increased slightly in the European market.

The demand for clothing at affordable price has increased in Europe where inflation-hit buyers are struggling with high energy prices. Bangladesh manufactures regular wear and home textile items and this dominate its exports to EU markets, said Razzaque.

Besides, exports of fruits, vegetable, frozen fish, jute and leather products, and handicrafts to EU countries also increased, he said.

He said Bangladesh's export destination in EU-plus countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States will grow continuously, as the sign of ending the Russia-Ukraine war is showing visible.













