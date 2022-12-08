DSE end mixed, CSE rises on volatile trading

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced amid volatility on Wednesday.

At the end of the day's trading, DSEX - the main index of DSE - gained 4.67 points or 0.07 per cent to 6,233. The Shariah-based DSES index shed 0.49 points or 0.03 per cent to 1,363, while the DS30 - the blue-chip index - rose 1.65 points or 0.07 per cent to 2,207.

Of the issues traded, 43 advanced, 28 declined, and 241 were unchanged. Meanwhile, the turnover on the DSE advanced to Tk 311 crore from 271 crore on Tuesday. Genex Infosys topped the trading on the DSE on the day. Tk 21.74 crore shares of the company were traded. Amara Network has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares of Tk 14.52 crore.

At the CSE the overall value CASPI decreased by 7 points. Tk 6.41 crore was traded in the market. 28 of the 119 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 23 have decreased and the prices of 68 have remained unchanged.

















