Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Index Agro wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Index Agro wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Index Agro wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) honored Index Agro Industries for practicing 'good governance' at the institutional level.
Commerce Minister, Tipu Munshi handed over the 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021' to Index Agro Industries managing director,MahinMazherat a function organized at the hotelInterContinental in Dhaka recently, said a news release.
The program was presided over by the president of ICMAB,Mamunur Rashid FCMA. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, Shibli Rubaiyat Ul Islam and Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President, Md. Jashim Uddin were also present.
Index Agro managing director,MahinMazher said that "the growth of a business organization depends on good corporate governance and this award of ICMAB will be the recognition of the capabilities of all institutions of the group and will be the path for the future".
The platform of accounting management professionals awarded 65 organizations in 17 categories after reviewing the performance mentioned in the annual report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs deal with Tejgaon Mohila College
Union Bank opens Bijoy Sarani branch
Nagad emerges top VAT payer in 3 years to win NBR award
Pak vegetable exports jump by 57pc to $107m in July-Oct
Sophos launches Managed Detection and Response Service
$5b Nov exports brings hopes of easing forex crisis in BD
DSE end mixed, CSE rises on volatile trading
Microsoft, LinkedIn to help 10m people learn digital skills


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft