Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:57 AM
Home Business

ICAB, BUP department sign MoU for collaboration

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Business Administration in Finance and Banking of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) was signed in a ceremony at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP on Tuesday, says a press release.
The aim of this MoU was to fasten the ongoing career planning and development of BUP students and boost up the status of corporate linkage with BUP through collaborative initiatives.
BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present as the Chief Guest at the MoU signing ceremony. Mr. Md. Shahadat Hossain FCA, President, ICAB and Dr. Jannatul Ferdous, Chairman, Department of Business Administration in Finance and Banking, BUP signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the MoU signing ceremony.
Among others, BUP Pro-VC Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain,Brig Gen Md Moazzem Hossain, BGBM (BAR), PhD, Dean of Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), BUP high officials, Teachers, Students, and Senior Officials of ICAB were also present in the programme.


