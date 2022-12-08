Video
Thursday, 8 December, 2022
Rising Group celebrates 25 years of owner-labour bond

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Rising Group - a vertically integrated textile and apparel manufacturer in Bangladesh celebrates its 25th anniversary where its Managing Director (MD)  and employees were present.
A Director of BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufscturers and Exporters Association) and Managing Director of Rising Group Mahmud Hasan Khan (Babu) attended the cake-cutting ceremony on Monday, December 5, 2022 in its Corporate Office, Mirpur where employees from all levels were present, says a press release.   
In his speech, the Managing Director of Rising Group said 'We want to take the employee-owner relationship to a new level. Due to employees' love and dedication towards Company, we could continue production during the Covid-19 pandemic period. The production floor did not stop for a single day due to instability. We ensured Corona Vaccination, and Hepatitis B Vaccination to ensure the good health of every worker under the complete supervision of Rising Group. Besides, we made sure of a work-friendly environment for all the staff to work closely with comfort".
It was further informed at the event that the foresight and timely decisions of the Managing Director of the organization have taken Rising Group to a unique height. Starting from a small rented building in Dhaka's Mirpur in 1997 with only 120 sewing machines, Rising Group's journey has grown to a dependability of about 14 thousand skilled workers.
Rising Group originally started as a ready-made garment industry, but over the period of time, it has expanded into other backward linkage industries. Now the Company is offering a one-stop solution starting from spinning, knitting, dyeing, finishing, embroidery, and printing to garments, accessories, and packaging in the clothing and apparel sector. In addition, Rising Group has affiliate businesses in the sector of Leasing and Economic Zone.
On the occasion of Rising Group's Silver Jubilee, Mr. Mahmud Hasan Khan (Babu) said to the employees, 'Rising Group is now a trusted name of many people after this long journey. When I first started this organization, I wanted to leave a positive impact to the country, the people of the country, and the society."
He added, 'We are now approaching to arrange more benefits for employees and officials. Rather than being a resourceful company, our main goal is to survive in Bangladesh as an honored organization.'
The Company started its journey in the year 1997 in a small rented building in Mirpur with 120 sewing machines. Currently, it has nearly around 14000 employees working in 13 (thirteen) sister concerns operating in its own complexes of Mirpur, Ashulia, Dhamrai, Gazipur, and Manikgonj. The reason behind the success of the company is strong commitment of its employees to its organization guided by visionary thinking, strong leadership, and proper guidance of its owner Mr. Mahamud Hasan Khan (Babu).


