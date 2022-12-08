Daraz to exclusively livestream BPL'23 for free



(From left) Muhammed Ismail Haider Mallick, Member Secretary, BPL Governing Council and Director, BCB, Maksudur Rahman, CEO, and Business Head, WST Consortium, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, Meherun N Islam, Chairman, and Group Managing Director, CEMS Global, and Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO, BCB attend a signing ceremony at the Westin Dhaka, recently.

Daraz in partnership with BCB and CEMS Global and WST consortium has proclaimed the exclusive live streaming rights of BPL T20 (9th Season). Interested viewers can hence enjoy the thrills of every match now on Daraz's official mobile application for free.

The signing ceremony was held recently at The Westin Dhaka. It was attended by Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director; AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), CCAO; and Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO; along with other representatives from Daraz Bangladesh. Special guests from BCB, namely Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO, Muhammed Ismail Haider Mallick, Member Secretary, BPL Governing Council & Director, BCB, and others also graced the event, in addition to other representatives. High officials from CEMS Global and WST consortium, including Maksudur Rahman, CEO and Business Head, WST; Meherun N Islam, Chairman and Group Managing Director, CEMS; and Syed Tanveer Qamrul Islam, Executive Director, CEMS; were also present at the event, alongside respected media personnel.

As a company that prioritizes its users, Daraz Bangladesh has continuously devised various unique initiatives. This partnership with BCB is yet another noteworthy approach by Daraz, exemplifying the company's efforts for enhancing the user experience through timely engagements.

The partnership was facilitated under CEMS-Global, a multinational exhibition and convention organizer committed to organizing professional B2B trade shows. CEMS-Global and the WST consortium are the global media rights holder for BPL, connecting Daraz to secure exclusive online streaming rights for this upcoming cricket extravaganza.

Participants at the signing ceremony talked about Daraz's ever-evolving role in ensuring top-notch user experience while shedding light on CEMS-Global and the media rights of BPL. Moreover, representatives from BPL congratulated all the parties for their successful efforts and held a comprehensive discussion on the upcoming ninth season of BPL.

On the occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Bangladeshi people will now get the opportunity to watch the 9th edition BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) matches free on DarazI would like to thank BCB, WST, and CEMS Global for giving us this opportunity."

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO of BCB, stated, "I thank Daraz for taking such initiatives and contributing to the development of Bangladesh cricket. I also thank CEMS Global and WST consortium for acquiring the media rights for the upcoming edition of BPL T20."

Daraz users in Bangladesh can thoroughly enjoy the festive cricket season directly from the Daraz App for Free. One can download the apps from here,

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.daraz.android&pli=1

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/daraz-online-shopping-app/id978058048





















