Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nigeria limits cash withdrawals to curb ransom demands

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

LAGOS, Dec 7: Nigeria's central bank has imposed restrictions on weekly cash withdrawals to limit the use of cash in a bid to curb counterfeiting and discourage ransom payments to kidnappers.
Under a new policy announced late Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that weekly cash withdrawals had been slashed to 100,000 naira ($225) from 2.5 million naira daily for individuals.
For businesses, the weekly limit has been cut to 500,000 naira from the current daily limit of three million naira.
"Withdrawals above these limits shall attract processing fees of five percent and 10 percent, respectively," the CBN said.
The central bank said that withdrawals from cash machines were also included in the new measure, which takes effect on January 9.
"The maximum cash withdrawal per week via automated teller machine shall be 100,000 naira subject to a maximum of 20,000 naira cash withdrawal per day," it said.
Only denominations of 200 naira and less will be loaded into ATMs, it said.
"The maximum cash withdrawal via the point of sale terminal shall be 20,000 naira daily," it added.
The central bank warned commercial lenders against violating the new cash limits, which it said were in line with its policy to promote cashless transactions.
The bank has expressed concerns in the past over currency counterfeiting, the volume of money outside the banking system and huge ransom payments to kidnappers and bandits.
Analysts also see the new cash policy as a move by the CBN to discourage vote-buying and financial inducements by politicians ahead of a presidential election in February.
Nigeria is facing myriad security challenges, including a jihadist insurgency and kidnappings ahead of the ballot to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down after two terms in office.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs deal with Tejgaon Mohila College
Union Bank opens Bijoy Sarani branch
Nagad emerges top VAT payer in 3 years to win NBR award
Pak vegetable exports jump by 57pc to $107m in July-Oct
Sophos launches Managed Detection and Response Service
$5b Nov exports brings hopes of easing forex crisis in BD
DSE end mixed, CSE rises on volatile trading
Microsoft, LinkedIn to help 10m people learn digital skills


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft