Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:57 AM
Home Business

ICT to boot economic empowerment of disabled people

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Discussants at a meeting called for properly utilizing Information Communication Technology (ICT) for improving the economic condition of people with disabilities.    
Disability issue is a big problem in Bangladesh where 8%-10% of total populations are suffering from different kinds of disabilities. Most of those people are economically backward. Being huge potentials, ICT can play an important role for their economic empowerment, they observed.    
They observed this while addressing a discussion titled 'Transformative Solution for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World' at Rupnagar at Mirpur in the capital.   
Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO) organized the event at its office on Tuesday afternoon, marking the 31st International Day of Persons with Disabilities and 24th National Disability Day.
N.M Zeaul Alam, Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division, attended as the chief guest, while Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Joint Secretary of the same division, attended as special guest.       
Md. Saidul Huq, Executive Director of BERDO, Advocate Musherraf Hossain Mazumder, advisor of BERDO, Hosney Ara Begum, Treasurer of BERDO, among others, spoke.     
In his keynote paper, Md. Russel Hasan, who is visually impaired and member of general council of BERDO, highlighted various steps taken in different parts of the world regarding the use of ICT for economic and other benefits of people with disabilities.   
Stressing the importance of ICT, Supreme Court lawyer  Musherraf Hossain Mazumder, who is visually impaired, said ICT needs to be made suitable for the use of people with disabilities for ensuring their benefits.
Calling for creating the scope of employment for people with disabilities, he said about 300 graduates with visual impairment are now seeking employment. He requested the employers to provide them employment facilities.
Md. Saidul Huq, who is visually impaired, called for imparting necessary training to people with disabilities for enhancing their skill so that they can get access to employment. He drew the attention of the ICT Ministry regarding the employment of people with disabilities at various projects under the ministry.
If the condition of people with disabilities is not improved, they will be burden to our society and our effort to achieve SDGs will also not succeed, said  Saidul Huq.       
In her address, Hosney Ara Begum sought support from officials of both the public and the private sector for ensuring accessibility to employment for people with disabilities.
Md. Akhtaruzzaman, in his speech, opined for building an environment, which is suitable for people with disabilities so that they can live with dignity.
In his speech, N.M Zeaul Alam said the government believes in the principle of inclusive development and, hence has taken steps to ensure development of people with disabilities. The government is planning to give digital devices to them for their benefit.
He advised people with disabilities to come up with innovative ideas and start business on ICT for their self-reliance. The government will provide assistance  in this regard, he added.
Visually impaired people, including students, attended the event.


