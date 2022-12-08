Video
Bongo launches short video clips for online media partners

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Bongo, the largest Bengali content library holder, is launching short video clips for online media partners to embed on their websites or mobile applications.
Online media partners are struggling to retain users as many have now moved away from reading to watching short videos and clips in this age of TikTok, instagram reels and youtube shorts. Producing videos on a daily basis or even writing articles is not an easy task, says a press release.
Bongo just wants to make life easier for the Online media publishers by providing entertaining short clips which they can embed on their website or mobile app just as easily as embedded youtube videos. Grameenphone's self service solution MyGP app &Brac Bank's Astha app has already adopted this solution to showcase video contents to its users.
Online Media partners can pick from Bongo's wide range of videos and partners. Bongo has more than 15,000 hours of content and a partner network of content creators that have more than 30,000 hours of content. Online media partners can pick the categories of content they want to show their users. Recent statistics show that video can increase retention, stickiness and engagement by 10 times.
Online media partners can also attract new unique users to their website by introducing this new category of content. It is completely free for online media partners. These will be 3 min video clips across a wide category of Movies, Dramas, Natoks, BlockBuster Classics, Turkish  etc    Bongo's library of content is already used by other platforms such as Binge , Bioscope and other notable OTT platforms. To know more about Bongo one may visit: business.bongobd.com


