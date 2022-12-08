Video
Xiaomi  launches winter offers on smartphone purchase

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Xiaomi's launches amazing winter offers nationwide announcing attractive offers on purchasing certain models of Xiaomi smartphone.
Under the campaign, Xiaomi fans are getting a chance to win attractive gifts including the popular Xiaomi smart TV, Xiaomi smartphone, Mi air purifier and Mi curved gaming monitor by buying Xiaomi smartphones.
Besides, customers will get a chance to win 15GB of yearlong free Banglalink data bundle and BDT 1,000 Cashback. The winners will be selected through a lottery, says a press release.
The exciting offer can be availed by purchasing any of the following best-selling authorized smartphones:  Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11,Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10 (2022), Redmi 10C, Redmi 10A, Redmi A1+ and Redmi A1.
Customers have to follow a specific process to avail the offers. To find out which gift customers are getting after purchasing a Xiaomi smartphone, they need to follow the link at www.amarcampaign.com and fill a form. Later, customers will be informed about the gift through a pop up message.
This campaign launched on December 5 last, will continue until 31 December next. Customers can avail these offers by purchasing smartphones from authorized Xiaomi Stores across the country and online e-commerce partner Daraz.


