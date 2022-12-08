BB tightens rules, asks bank bosses not to change cars in 8 years

Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday has instructed banks' board of directors, chairmen and chief executive officers (CEOs) that they cannot change official cars before 8 years from now. At the same time, vehicle purchased for the purpose of bank's duties can't be used for other purposes before a minimum of eight years.

Besides, purchase of new cars will also remain stopped in the current financial year. The central bank's Banking Regulations and Policy Department issued an instruction in this regard on Wednesday.

Earlier, there was a directive that cars of the bank's board chairman and chief executive cannot be changed before five years. After the new directive of the central bank, the time period has been increased to eight years from now. The purpose of the instruction is mainly to reduce cost of the banks.

According to new guidelines, the new guidelines will come into effect to avoid luxury vehicles, fancy decorations and other high expenses in order to reduce banks' operational cost. Earlier, instructions were given that all vehicles, including full-time vehicles, should be replaceable after at least five years of use for board chairman and chief executive officer.

Henceforth, in accordance with the government order vehicles purchased for the purpose of banks' duty including those for full-time duty of the board chairman and chief executive of scheduled banks shall be replaceable only after a minimum of 8 years.







