

BAMA elects Mostafizur Rahman as its President

The convener of BAMA and the Managing Director of National AgriCare Group KSM Mostafizur Rahman chaired the meeting and shared the aims, objectives and achievements of the association. Also, the minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved as per the agenda, says a press release.

In the meeting, KSM Mostafizur Rahman - was unanimously elected as the President of BAMA and a decision was taken to adopt a committee of 11 members for the next 2 years (year 2023-2024). The full committee will be announced at BAMA's next meeting, says a press release.

BAMA is a government approved trade organization which reflects the general public opinion and works with the goals for the welfare and betterment of the general public as well. This association is newly registered by Ministry of Commerce on 17/10/2022 with License No.13/2022 and affiliated as A Class Association member of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The president sought everyone's cooperation in developing the agricultural industry of Bangladesh, so that it takes full shape to protect the interests of the farmers and above all to build the Sonar Bangla of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BAMA's main functions are to provide crop protection through manufacturing and marketing of various agrochemical products, essentially safe for human and animal health and to help setting standards and control products quality produced by the manufacturers and also to implement various government rule and regulations related to this industry.

It is also to be noted that the Pesticides Industry is one of the most important wings of Agrochemical Industry. The meeting discussed on the obstacles against the development of local agrochemical industry and recommended future action plans to mitigate these challenges like - source opening, import and renewal of registration of carbofuran raw materials, import of Sulphur, LC opening, import and production of raw materials, patent ownership, reduction of government fees for registration and extension of renewal time, non-conducting of timely sub-PTAC or PTAC, discrimination of different levels in the same crop of the same product and taking new approvals for different company levels in the same crop etc.













