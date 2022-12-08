StanChart named Best Bank in BD





Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently claimed the title of "Best Bank in Bangladesh" for the eighth time at The Banker's Bank of the Year Awards 2022.

The Bank was recognised for championing green financing in Bangladesh, integrating sustainability into various decision-making processes, launching trailblazing digital solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation, and for enabling customers to stand by underserved communities.

The Bank was lauded for powering green solutions and enabling business and micro-credit institutions to do good via the nation's first Green Zero-Coupon Bond for Sajida Foundation and for arranging the first Green Bond in Bangladesh for Pran Agro Limited (PAL), a concern of PRAN-RFL Group. Standard Chartered Bangladesh's Digital Trade Counter (DTC) was recognised for significantly boosting the trade document submission experience for clients and for driving seamless trade and investment procedures. The Bank's Saadiq Sadaqah Account was also recognised for leveraging the Bank's customer base to deliver support that actively addresses the needs of at-risk communities.

StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "The story of Bangladesh is unique. It is one of change, progress, and partnerships. We are proud to be the bank that enables the people, ideas, technology, and trade that is building the future and writing the next chapter of this shared story. We are proud to have been recognised by The Banker and would like to extend our thanks to our partners, regulators, clients, and stakeholders for inspiring us to do more and for allowing us to play a distinctive role in furthering Bangladesh's journey of development and progress."



















