Italy keen to supply LNG to Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Special Correspondent

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata meets Energy and Mineral Resources State Minister Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Italy has expressed its keenness to supply Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Bangladesh by signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides.
Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata while meeting Energy and Mineral Resources State Minister Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday made the suggestion for signing the MoU between the two sides.
The Ambassador also informed that Italian State owned company Eni SPA has expressed the interest to supply LNG Bangladesh, through signing the MoU, according to the officials at the Energy Division.
The Italian Ambassador has also showed interests to work in climate conservation, hydrogen technology, bio-traditional recycling and innovative technology areas with Bangladesh in future, the ministry of Power, Energy and mineral Resources said.
They also expressed their interest to work in hydrozen fuel and exploration in deep sea areas, it said.
During the meeting, the Italian Ambassador told the State Minister that both the country could start work under an agreed framework for the development of power and energy sector for the mutual benefit of its mass.
Senior Secretary of the Energy Division Md Mahbub Hossain was present at the meeting.








