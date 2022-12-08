Italy keen to supply LNG to Bangladesh



Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata meets Energy and Mineral Resources State Minister Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Ambassador also informed that Italian State owned company Eni SPA has expressed the interest to supply LNG Bangladesh, through signing the MoU, according to the officials at the Energy Division.

The Ambassador also informed that Italian State owned company Eni SPA has expressed the interest to supply LNG Bangladesh, through signing the MoU, according to the officials at the Energy Division.

The Italian Ambassador has also showed interests to work in climate conservation, hydrogen technology, bio-traditional recycling and innovative technology areas with Bangladesh in future, the ministry of Power, Energy and mineral Resources said.

They also expressed their interest to work in hydrozen fuel and exploration in deep sea areas, it said.

During the meeting, the Italian Ambassador told the State Minister that both the country could start work under an agreed framework for the development of power and energy sector for the mutual benefit of its mass.

Senior Secretary of the Energy Division Md Mahbub Hossain was present at the meeting.













