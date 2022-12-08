Leather goods export may fetch $ 10 b by 2030: Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, Bangladesh may fetch US$ 10 billion by 2030 with leather products diversification and increasing the export quality from $ 1 billion export now.

This is the country's one of the major potential export items and there is a lot of scope for development of the leather country's as a major export to global market.

The commerce minister said this while speaking as chief guest at the opening of three-day long exhibition of "LeatherTech-2022" organized by the Leathergoods and Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) at Expo Zone of International Convention City Bashundha in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said quality of leather products is very important for export market. We have raw material and skilled manpower. By using new technology we can take the leather industry a long way. There is a huge demand for leather products in international market, he said.

The Commerce Minister said the government is developing 100 Special Economic Zones in important places. Many of them are now at the last stage and it is possible to easily develop leather industry in those areas. Many countries have already come forward for investment.

He said the government has shifted leather factories from Hazaribagh to Savar Tannery estate. Now the leather industry is progressing using modern technologies in better environment and the government is providing them special facilities.

The Minister of Commerce said Bangladesh will graduate from LDC in 2026 and lose special trade facilities of LDC countries. We have to move forward by competing in the global market.

In the ongoing global situation leather industry is being shifted from countries like Vietnam and China. It is an opportunity for Bangladesh to seize upon the opportunities.

President of Leathergoods and Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) Syed Naseem Manzoor, Chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Shaheen Ahmed, Member of Indian representative Vipen Kumar Seth spoke on the occasion.

It should be noted that about 200 companies from 10 countries are participating in "Leathertech-2022" organized for the 8th time. The fair will remain open for visitors from 11 am to 7 pm till December 9.

















