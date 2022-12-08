Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Leather goods export may fetch $ 10 b by 2030: Minister

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, Bangladesh may fetch US$ 10 billion by 2030 with leather products diversification and increasing the export quality from $ 1 billion export now.
This is the country's one of the major potential export items and there is a lot of scope for development of the leather country's as a major export to global market.
The commerce minister said this while speaking as chief guest at the opening of three-day long exhibition of "LeatherTech-2022" organized by the Leathergoods and Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) at Expo Zone of International Convention City Bashundha in Dhaka on Wednesday.
He said quality of leather products is very important for export market. We have raw material and skilled manpower. By using new technology we can take the leather industry a long way. There is a huge demand for leather products in international market, he said.
The Commerce Minister said the government is developing 100 Special Economic Zones in important places. Many of them are now at the last stage and it is possible to easily develop leather industry in those areas. Many countries have already come forward for investment.
He said the government has shifted leather factories from Hazaribagh to Savar Tannery estate. Now the leather industry is progressing using modern technologies in better environment and the government is providing them special facilities.
The Minister of Commerce said Bangladesh will graduate from LDC in 2026 and lose special trade facilities of LDC countries. We have to move forward by competing in the global market.
In the ongoing global situation leather industry is being shifted from countries like Vietnam and China. It is an opportunity for Bangladesh to seize upon the opportunities.
President of Leathergoods and Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) Syed Naseem Manzoor, Chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Shaheen Ahmed, Member of Indian representative Vipen Kumar Seth spoke on the occasion.
It should be noted that about 200 companies from 10 countries are  participating in "Leathertech-2022" organized for the 8th time. The fair will remain open for visitors from 11 am to 7 pm till December 9.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs deal with Tejgaon Mohila College
Union Bank opens Bijoy Sarani branch
Nagad emerges top VAT payer in 3 years to win NBR award
Pak vegetable exports jump by 57pc to $107m in July-Oct
Sophos launches Managed Detection and Response Service
$5b Nov exports brings hopes of easing forex crisis in BD
DSE end mixed, CSE rises on volatile trading
Microsoft, LinkedIn to help 10m people learn digital skills


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft