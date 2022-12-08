Video
BD seeks easy trade access to US in TICFA talks

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has urged the USA to levy 'zero' tariffs on the export of finished apparels made of US cotton being exported to the USA market.
"Bangladesh now pays the highest tariff on its apparel export to the United States which profusely reduces Bangladesh's competitiveness in the US market. At the same time Bangladesh is importing cotton from USA," Bangladesh Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti said at the sixth meeting of the US-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) in Washington on Tuesday, a media release said here on Wednesday.
Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti and Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson led their respective delegations at the meeting on Tuesday, according to the message.
The commerce secretary said comparing to other countries, Bangladesh now pays the highest tariff on its apparel export to the United States which significantly reduces Bangladesh's competitiveness in the US market. The both sides discussed removing fumigation on imported US cotton.
The major areas discussed in the meeting were market access of Bangladeshi goods to the US, production sharing of US cotton-based RMG, trade and investment climate, intellectual property rights, technical cooperation for quality certification infrastructure, labour issues and IDFC funding.
During the meeting, Bangladesh has focused on preferential market access of the RMG exports to the USA market.
Labour Secretary Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, Agriculture Secretary Md. Sayedul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran, senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce and the ICT Division were also present at the meeting.
At the outset of the meeting, Deputy USTR Sarah Bianchi welcomed the Bangladesh delegation to the 6th TICFA meeting. Sarah said Bangladesh's socioeconomic strides have made this TICFA meeting more relevant than any time for both the countries.
 The Bangladesh delegation proposed 'zero' tariffs on the export of finished apparels made of US cotton being exported to Bangladesh. The head of US delegation Assistant USTR Wilson agreed to continue further discussion on the issue.
The US side requested to simplifying profit repatriation procedure for US investment in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh delegation assured of examining the issue upon return to Dhaka.
Among others, both sides discussed the proposed Data Protection Act, biotechnology in agriculture, simplifying registration of Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals with USFDA, tariff reduction on tree nuts export to Bangladesh and simplifying seed act provision for US access to the seed market in Bangladesh. Both sides agreed to hold the 7th TICFA meeting in October 2023 in Dhaka.  


