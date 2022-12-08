Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

UK warns citizens of BNP's Dec 10 Dhaka rally

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The United Kingdom has alerted its citizens to possible violence in Dhaka on Dec 10, when the BNP is set to stage a rally.
Potential disruption to transport, communication networks and movement around the city are expected on that day, the UK said in an updated travel advisory on Tuesday.
"Political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies," the British government said on its website, adding an increased law enforcement presence in the days surrounding Dec 10 is likely.
It advised the British citizens to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies.    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK warns citizens of BNP's Dec 10 Dhaka rally
BTRC holds workshop on smooth telecom service during disasters
Seminar on ‘Inclusion of Backward Communities in Development’ held in Ctg
Govt plans to use 40pc renewable energy: Hasan
Covid: 1 dies, 32 new cases reported
Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education
HC asks to trace down fake docs
3-day pottery art and statue exhibition begins at RU


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft