UK warns citizens of BNP's Dec 10 Dhaka rally

The United Kingdom has alerted its citizens to possible violence in Dhaka on Dec 10, when the BNP is set to stage a rally.

Potential disruption to transport, communication networks and movement around the city are expected on that day, the UK said in an updated travel advisory on Tuesday.

"Political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies," the British government said on its website, adding an increased law enforcement presence in the days surrounding Dec 10 is likely.

It advised the British citizens to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies. -bdnews24.com