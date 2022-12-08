BTRC holds workshop on smooth telecom service during disasters

A workshop was held on establishing National Emergency Telecommunication System, organised by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), to keep the telecommunication services running in the affected areas during disasters.

Mustafa Jabbar, Minister for Posts and Telecommunications, was present as chief guest in the workshop presided over by Md Khalilur Rahman, secretary of posts and telecommunications division, in the main conference room of BTRC headquarters on Monday.

In his speech Jabbar said that after the implementation of 'one country, one rate' in the case of broadband internet, an acceptable price is being fixed for mobile internet.

BTRC chairman senior secretary Shyam Sunder Sikder, disaster management and relief ministry's additional secretary KN Wadud, Armed Forces Division director general Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Mashiur Rahman were present as special guests.

The workshop was attended by the representatives of different government ministries and agencies, armed forces, law enforcement agencies, telecommunication service providers and of NGOs, said a press release.

In his welcome speech, BTRC vice-chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said that in the era of information technology, telecommunication has reduced the digital divide between the rich and the poor besides increasing the quality of life of people.

Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvez, director general of Systems and Services Department of BTRC, presented the main article in the workshop.

BTRC chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said that communication is very important in disaster management and the recommendations presented in the workshop will play an effective role in the implementation of the National Emergency Telecommuni-cation System.











