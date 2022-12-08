Seminar on ‘Inclusion of Backward Communities in Development’ held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 7: A seminar on 'Inclusion of Backward Communities in Development' organized by OBAT Helpers was held at Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday under the chairmanship of OBAT's founder Anwar Akmal Khan.

Former mayor of Chittagong City Corporation, former MP and founder of International Business Forum of Bangladesh Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury was the chief guest at the seminar.

Country manager of OBAT Helpers Sohail Akhtar Khan presented the keynote at the seminar.

Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury said, "People are lagging behind due to unequal distribution and lack of balanced partnership in the existing development system. In addition to providing equal participation opportunities to the people of backward towns in all aspects of the society, their right to receive information should be ensured. Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals will be possible and facilitated by coordinating with the government as well as non-governmental development partners who are regularly working for the development of the backward communities."











