Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:55 AM
COP 27’s Vow To Reduce Carbon Emission

Govt plans to use 40pc renewable energy: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said at the COP-27 conference, many have made more commitments than before to reduce carbon emissions. Our government has also set a target of using 40 per cent renewable solar energy, green power and hydro power by 2041.
The Minister discussed the expectations and achievements of Bangladesh in the COP-27 conference with the Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum in the meeting room of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Forum President Kawsar Rahman, General Secretary Motahar Hossain, Joint Secretary Masud Ul Haque and others participated in the meeting.
Mirza Shaukat Ali, Director of the Department of Environment, presented the keynote address.
The Minister said COP conferences are held with the aim of reviewing the progress in the implementation of the global agreement we have reached to deal with the impact of climate change, creating future action plans and creating a global consensus on related issues.
"We have long demanded the creation of a special fund for 'loss and damage' due to environmental change. It was eventually recognized in Article 8 of the Paris Agreement, but no progress was made. The COP-27 conference in Egypt was attended by about a hundred heads of state and government, including the US President and the British Prime Minister, and one of the developments this time is that the world community has given importance to the issue of 'loss and damage', he added.
A competition has been created for these. This is a very good point. Food for thought Despite all this, global temperatures are expected to rise 3.3 degrees Celsius from the 1880 base temperature, now 1.1 degrees. And that's Serbia, Australia, fires in Africa, floods in Pakistan who are not very familiar with water.


