Covid: 1 dies, 32 new cases reported

The country recorded 32 more cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,717.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,436 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 3,247 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.99 per cent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 26 infections.

Another 70 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,280.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.52 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.45 per cent.

Globally, over 646.58 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.64 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. -bdnews24.com













