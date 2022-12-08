HC asks to trace down fake docs

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) to conduct drive and find out fake doctors and unregistered medical practitioners in the country.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali also asked the government to submit a probe report in this regard within the next 90 days.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the punishment should not be more than three years for those who practice medicine without registration.

Earlier in November 22, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate JR Khan Robin filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directive to amend the law, enhancing punishment to life imprisonment and death sentence, for "fake" doctors who deceive patients and put their health at risk.

The petition also pleads to the HC to amend the law including provision for adequate fine.
















