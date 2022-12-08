

Consumers being the punching bag of unrelenting price hike



According to a news report published in this daily, there is a shortage of flour and atta in many shops in the capital, including Hatirjheel, Segunbagicha, Kakrail, Rampura, Moghbazar, Panthpath, Farmgate, Malibagh, Shantinagar, but there is no sugar in the market. Additionally, in just a week, a kg of loose white sugar is charging Tk 120 while packaged white sugar is selling at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg and packets of local red sugar are being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per kg in the market.



The sinister attempt of destabilizing sugar market by a section of questionable traders is an excruciating reminder of the apathy and mindlessness country's helplessness people get subjected to. Sugar to have vanished from market only evokes us the notorious game of dubious syndicate with onion market couple of years back.



The repercussions of rising prices on marginalised households - in terms of nourishment, debt, diminished spending on healthcare and education, and an overall degradation in the standards of living - will undoubtedly be severe. It is clear that people are struggling, and there's a dire need for government intervention to bring marginalised populations under social safety net programmes, at least for the short term.



Sadly, the steps, such as waiving VAT, withdrawal of LC commission and LC margin earlier taken by government for the protection of consumers' interest served little its purpose, rather importers and mill owners are having a field day by making the most out of all waivers.



We don't oppose the idea that the country's current price hike is somewhat linked to the worldwide impact of Ukraine War and the global pandemic. But the pitiful reality in our country is every time a national or worldwide crisis erupts, a number of unscrupulous traders, importers and businessmen capitalise the most out of it. They don't hesitate for a moment to turn common people into scapegoat in a game of lame excuses.



Unfortunately, we are yet to see decisive action by government against these actors despite detailed reports of such market manipulation.



