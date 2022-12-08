Video
Thursday, 8 December, 2022
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure child's right

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Children are employed in different sectors, working in restaurants, factories and public transports. They are supposed to go to school during their childhood, but instead, they have to do jobs that require considerable physical strength and may have a serious impact on their physical and mental health. At the workplace, they often have to go through harsh treatment by their employers. Worst of all, some children are even involved in drug peddling through which some get entangled in the world of crime.

The government has imposed a ban on child labour, but this ill practice persists largely because those kids hail from extremely poor families. In order to stop child labour, our government should introduce basic welfare initiatives for kids who belong to less fortunate families.  

Sohag Ahmed
Student, Department of Microbiology, IUB



