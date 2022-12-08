

Devaluation of merit in our requirement process



Nearly all for-profit and nonprofit businesses have a structure in place for hiring human resources. To achieve the desired results, the responsible authority always seeks to select the most competent and skilled candidate for each and every position using the legal process. Therefore, a successful continuation of an organization or institution depends greatly on this recruitment method. Any govt institution or organization must perform a broad range of tasks and maintain a diversity of activities, which offer ascent to the chance to appoint a specialist who is seen to be the perfect candidate for the job.



To provide better service to the people of Bangladesh, almost all government organizations use this recruitment approach, where employees are regarded as Bangladesh's servants. They provide essential services to the people and secure their safety. By performing their responsibilities with ability, knowledge, and qualification, they may greatly contribute to the advancement of our lovely country. Their efforts and diligence have an impact on our future well-being and the overall prosperity of the nation's development. As a result, the government offers its employees many opportunities and protects their livelihood security in the future. As a result, working for the government is now the sought-after profession. The prospect of working for the government appeals to students greatly.



Although this attraction is often positive, it has become a source of unethical behavior and recruiting fraud in modern hiring processes. The media frequently reports on recruitment fraud now. All fraudulent hiring practices are included in the category of recruitment fraud. Before hiring, a number of tests are conducted to see whether a candidate has the knowledge, abilities, and skills necessary to carry out his duties. The responsible authority is given the power to hire, and it is ultimately up to them to decide whether to hire someone after the test or not.



The recruitment committee's primary responsibility is to choose the best candidate for the available position. However, it is deeply regrettable that they are selecting and recruiting in exchange for money, avoiding fair and open examination among a large number of applicants. The emphasis here is on money over ability and expertise. Many qualified and skilled candidates are discouraged by the officer's decision to choose the individual who paid him a bribe.



On the other side, nepotism is another striking example of unethical activities in Bangladesh's recruiting process. Additionally, it is widely used throughout the country. If someone has the authority to hire, they will prefer to hire a relative of the applicant rather than follow the legal process of choosing the brightest and best-suited candidate. When an adept person has been deprived of the proper opportunity for a career by the nepotism of the recruitment committee, it is also known as fraud.



Another reason to bring up is that one type of recruitment system fraud is the recommendation of a potential and political person. Regrettably, there are situations when a job applicant can only be chosen based on a recommendation and not through the legal process. It offers an opportunity for someone who lacks the qualifications and skills to serve and carry out certain jobs.



These are primarily the causes of recruiting fraud in the government sector as well as numerous nongovernmental organizations in Bangladesh. The outcome of these unethical actions is really significant and has a very negative impact on the future of our nation. It comes as a complete surprise that the responsible authorities, who are in charge of making free and fair appointments for the benefit of Bangladesh's citizens, would choose to hire a relatively competent and skilled person over an inept and unqualified one.



The future generation of our nation is at risk from recruitment fraud in the educational system. If an ineffective person is given the chance through fraudulent recruitment, he will be unable to provide proper service and make a positive contribution to the improved planning and growth of this educational system. The recruitment of inexperienced and uneducated teachers is impeding the correct construction of the future generation. Teachers are the architects of a nation. Any educational institution that engages in fraud and falsification in teacher recruiting is conspiring against the nation and its people.

In the case of all governmental services, such as those that directly benefit and look after the citizens of our nation, such as the health sector, driving license authority, environment safety related agency, administration sector, and so on. Imagine that a fraudulent recruitment system results in the appointment of a fake doctor, endangering our health and safety, that the fraudulent hiring of unskilled drivers endangers our ability to drive safely, and that the recruitment fraud in the administrative sector also endangers the administration of justice and the rule of law. These provide a sample of the worst consequences of recruitment fraud.



The government and those who formulated the law should place the maximum focus on a fair and free recruitment procedure because this is above all too obligatory and significant. To combat this horrific corruption, the government should adopt a zero-tolerance approach. The perpetrator of this recruitment fraud should get severe and mandatory punishment. Recruitment fraud is one type of betrayal among Bangladeshis. It should be properly regulated for the improvement of future prosperity and the continuance of this development because the recruitment of dependable and honest officers will lead in future to the recruitment of skilled and ideal candidates in the future. Recruitment fraud for personal gain must be rejected, and we must join unions to eradicate this issue.

The writer is a student, Department of Accounting and Information Systems Islamic University, Kushtia













A key requirement for the operation of any organization or institution is human resources. As the organization's leading resource, human resources are mostly accountable for achieving the highest results. Human capital is a necessity for the organization to operate successfully. The fact that not every person is capable of performing tasks correctly and successfully must also be highlighted in this context. If the ideal candidate is given the chance to complete the job, he will undoubtedly deliver the greatest results. However, hiring an incompetent or inappropriate person will not be seen as a human resource capable of assisting the company and institutions in achieving their primary goals.Nearly all for-profit and nonprofit businesses have a structure in place for hiring human resources. To achieve the desired results, the responsible authority always seeks to select the most competent and skilled candidate for each and every position using the legal process. Therefore, a successful continuation of an organization or institution depends greatly on this recruitment method. Any govt institution or organization must perform a broad range of tasks and maintain a diversity of activities, which offer ascent to the chance to appoint a specialist who is seen to be the perfect candidate for the job.To provide better service to the people of Bangladesh, almost all government organizations use this recruitment approach, where employees are regarded as Bangladesh's servants. They provide essential services to the people and secure their safety. By performing their responsibilities with ability, knowledge, and qualification, they may greatly contribute to the advancement of our lovely country. Their efforts and diligence have an impact on our future well-being and the overall prosperity of the nation's development. As a result, the government offers its employees many opportunities and protects their livelihood security in the future. As a result, working for the government is now the sought-after profession. The prospect of working for the government appeals to students greatly.Although this attraction is often positive, it has become a source of unethical behavior and recruiting fraud in modern hiring processes. The media frequently reports on recruitment fraud now. All fraudulent hiring practices are included in the category of recruitment fraud. Before hiring, a number of tests are conducted to see whether a candidate has the knowledge, abilities, and skills necessary to carry out his duties. The responsible authority is given the power to hire, and it is ultimately up to them to decide whether to hire someone after the test or not.The recruitment committee's primary responsibility is to choose the best candidate for the available position. However, it is deeply regrettable that they are selecting and recruiting in exchange for money, avoiding fair and open examination among a large number of applicants. The emphasis here is on money over ability and expertise. Many qualified and skilled candidates are discouraged by the officer's decision to choose the individual who paid him a bribe.On the other side, nepotism is another striking example of unethical activities in Bangladesh's recruiting process. Additionally, it is widely used throughout the country. If someone has the authority to hire, they will prefer to hire a relative of the applicant rather than follow the legal process of choosing the brightest and best-suited candidate. When an adept person has been deprived of the proper opportunity for a career by the nepotism of the recruitment committee, it is also known as fraud.Another reason to bring up is that one type of recruitment system fraud is the recommendation of a potential and political person. Regrettably, there are situations when a job applicant can only be chosen based on a recommendation and not through the legal process. It offers an opportunity for someone who lacks the qualifications and skills to serve and carry out certain jobs.These are primarily the causes of recruiting fraud in the government sector as well as numerous nongovernmental organizations in Bangladesh. The outcome of these unethical actions is really significant and has a very negative impact on the future of our nation. It comes as a complete surprise that the responsible authorities, who are in charge of making free and fair appointments for the benefit of Bangladesh's citizens, would choose to hire a relatively competent and skilled person over an inept and unqualified one.The future generation of our nation is at risk from recruitment fraud in the educational system. If an ineffective person is given the chance through fraudulent recruitment, he will be unable to provide proper service and make a positive contribution to the improved planning and growth of this educational system. The recruitment of inexperienced and uneducated teachers is impeding the correct construction of the future generation. Teachers are the architects of a nation. Any educational institution that engages in fraud and falsification in teacher recruiting is conspiring against the nation and its people.In the case of all governmental services, such as those that directly benefit and look after the citizens of our nation, such as the health sector, driving license authority, environment safety related agency, administration sector, and so on. Imagine that a fraudulent recruitment system results in the appointment of a fake doctor, endangering our health and safety, that the fraudulent hiring of unskilled drivers endangers our ability to drive safely, and that the recruitment fraud in the administrative sector also endangers the administration of justice and the rule of law. These provide a sample of the worst consequences of recruitment fraud.The government and those who formulated the law should place the maximum focus on a fair and free recruitment procedure because this is above all too obligatory and significant. To combat this horrific corruption, the government should adopt a zero-tolerance approach. The perpetrator of this recruitment fraud should get severe and mandatory punishment. Recruitment fraud is one type of betrayal among Bangladeshis. It should be properly regulated for the improvement of future prosperity and the continuance of this development because the recruitment of dependable and honest officers will lead in future to the recruitment of skilled and ideal candidates in the future. Recruitment fraud for personal gain must be rejected, and we must join unions to eradicate this issue.The writer is a student, Department of Accounting and Information Systems Islamic University, Kushtia