

Country living up to Bangabandhu’s dream



Bangabandhu, on return to Bangladesh, on 10 January1972, took hold of the steering to run the most densely populated country of the world, devastated by the war and having an infrastructure almost ruined by the effects of war.



Bangabandhu's determined and dedicated efforts to lead the country towards progress and prosperity and build Sonar Bangla was very unfortunately interrupted by his most treacherous assassination by a section of the army inspired by the anti-liberation forces, who stood against the ideals and the very spirit of the Liberation War.



The most brutal political killing in the history of mankind was committed by these treacherous military personnel, in association with disgruntled political persons who, having been in close political association with Bangabandhu, totally betrayed him.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a very strong determination, dedication and unswerving adherence to the goal has unmistakably proved her ability and competence to be the right successor of Bangabandhu to build the country as Sonar Bangla. Up gradation of Bangladesh to a developing nation from undeveloped nation is a great achievement for which every Bangladeshi feels proud.



Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the pragmatic steps taken by her, the country has been able to maintain a steady and positive economic growth (growth rate of GDP 6-7%) in the adverse global corona endemic situation.



The country has witnessed a spectacular progress in infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas. The greatest achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh in this regard is the effective completion and commissioning of Padma Bridge with own resources after withdrawal of committed international assistance without plausible reason. She has demonstrated that Bangladesh is capable and competent to develop and build the country in order to achieve progress and prosperity relying on its own resources even if foreign assistance is withdrawn.



This has taken the position and status of Bangladesh to a new and honorable height in the world. Like Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina has shown her ability to rise up to the occasion and face challenges in the most adverse circumstances and uphold honor and dignity of all Bangladeshi. Padma Bridge will make tremendous contribution regarding accessibility to southern districts: making communication faster and easier. Distance reduced considerably with the capital and port cities and other destinations, saving time and fuel expenses, with commissioning of rail line through Padma Bridge the connectivity of southern districts.



Many other significant achievements has been made in development of communication network, which include newly constructed vital bridges over important rivers, The commissioning of 100bridges in 25 districts on one single day, the 7th November, 2022 is a great milestone towards connecting the far off and relatively backward areas and people at grass root level, which fulfilled the long cherished dreams of these people.



Karnafully Tunnel, Dhaka Metro Rail and new constructed flyovers are among other remarkable projects will bring about revolutionary changes in communication network and improvement of civic amenities manifold.



One of the outstanding welfare projects, addressed towards the most poor and homeless people is the Asraysn Prokolpa, providing pucca tin-shed homes with water and sanitation facilities. Under the project, all the homeless families are being provided homes in all upazilas in Bangladesh in Phases.



Per capita income of Bangladesh has increased significantly, it is higher compared to other South Asian countries. Annual growth rate is at satisfactory level, at 6-7% rate even after outbreak of Covid endemic, Ukraine -Russia war.

.

Bangladesh is committed to achieving child rights as enshrined in the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC),and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina continued its march forward with all dedication towards achieving the basic needs and the rights of the child.



Empowerment of women is a priority area of development goal and significant progress has been made in Bangladesh in compliance with CEDAW(Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women). Women have been given opportunity to participate effectively in all sphere of life, and opportunity for career development based on merit. They have occupied important positions in public service.



Some of the opposition political parties are not only denying any credit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also showing such audacity as to ask her to resign. Urging the people to movement for removal of the Government on the plea that no progress and development have been made amounts to inciting peopled through misrepresentation of facts, which is undoubtedly an offence in the eye of law.



The world is passing through a great crisis; over and above the Covid endemic situation, which had already put the human development, progress to a great challenge, affecting all nations rich and poor, small and big. The Ukraine-Russia War has largely heightened the crisis. It is the greatest crisis after the World War II. It is such as critical time when the whole nation needs to put the weight behind Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is wading through this critical and challenging situation tirelessly with all sincerity and dedication.



The Opposition parties have every right to criticise, but it has to be constructive criticism, based on facts and figures and the real situation on the ground. The current economic situation, power and energy problems have to be judged in the context of overall unprecedented global crisis, the situation in other countries, and the efforts of the Government to overcome the crisis.

The writer is a legal expert

















The unabated march forward of Bangladesh on the road of progress and prosperity in becoming glorious Sonar Bangla of Bangabandhu is a reality now. The country's ability remains unquestionable with its emergence as a developing nation from the rank of underdeveloped nation. This is a tremendous achievement considering the great hurdles and obstacles the country had to face in the wake of its liberation through a bloody liberation war.Bangabandhu, on return to Bangladesh, on 10 January1972, took hold of the steering to run the most densely populated country of the world, devastated by the war and having an infrastructure almost ruined by the effects of war.Bangabandhu's determined and dedicated efforts to lead the country towards progress and prosperity and build Sonar Bangla was very unfortunately interrupted by his most treacherous assassination by a section of the army inspired by the anti-liberation forces, who stood against the ideals and the very spirit of the Liberation War.The most brutal political killing in the history of mankind was committed by these treacherous military personnel, in association with disgruntled political persons who, having been in close political association with Bangabandhu, totally betrayed him.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a very strong determination, dedication and unswerving adherence to the goal has unmistakably proved her ability and competence to be the right successor of Bangabandhu to build the country as Sonar Bangla. Up gradation of Bangladesh to a developing nation from undeveloped nation is a great achievement for which every Bangladeshi feels proud.Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the pragmatic steps taken by her, the country has been able to maintain a steady and positive economic growth (growth rate of GDP 6-7%) in the adverse global corona endemic situation.The country has witnessed a spectacular progress in infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas. The greatest achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh in this regard is the effective completion and commissioning of Padma Bridge with own resources after withdrawal of committed international assistance without plausible reason. She has demonstrated that Bangladesh is capable and competent to develop and build the country in order to achieve progress and prosperity relying on its own resources even if foreign assistance is withdrawn.This has taken the position and status of Bangladesh to a new and honorable height in the world. Like Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina has shown her ability to rise up to the occasion and face challenges in the most adverse circumstances and uphold honor and dignity of all Bangladeshi. Padma Bridge will make tremendous contribution regarding accessibility to southern districts: making communication faster and easier. Distance reduced considerably with the capital and port cities and other destinations, saving time and fuel expenses, with commissioning of rail line through Padma Bridge the connectivity of southern districts.Many other significant achievements has been made in development of communication network, which include newly constructed vital bridges over important rivers, The commissioning of 100bridges in 25 districts on one single day, the 7th November, 2022 is a great milestone towards connecting the far off and relatively backward areas and people at grass root level, which fulfilled the long cherished dreams of these people.Karnafully Tunnel, Dhaka Metro Rail and new constructed flyovers are among other remarkable projects will bring about revolutionary changes in communication network and improvement of civic amenities manifold.One of the outstanding welfare projects, addressed towards the most poor and homeless people is the Asraysn Prokolpa, providing pucca tin-shed homes with water and sanitation facilities. Under the project, all the homeless families are being provided homes in all upazilas in Bangladesh in Phases.Per capita income of Bangladesh has increased significantly, it is higher compared to other South Asian countries. Annual growth rate is at satisfactory level, at 6-7% rate even after outbreak of Covid endemic, Ukraine -Russia war.Bangladesh is committed to achieving child rights as enshrined in the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC),and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina continued its march forward with all dedication towards achieving the basic needs and the rights of the child.Empowerment of women is a priority area of development goal and significant progress has been made in Bangladesh in compliance with CEDAW(Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women). Women have been given opportunity to participate effectively in all sphere of life, and opportunity for career development based on merit. They have occupied important positions in public service.Some of the opposition political parties are not only denying any credit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also showing such audacity as to ask her to resign. Urging the people to movement for removal of the Government on the plea that no progress and development have been made amounts to inciting peopled through misrepresentation of facts, which is undoubtedly an offence in the eye of law.The world is passing through a great crisis; over and above the Covid endemic situation, which had already put the human development, progress to a great challenge, affecting all nations rich and poor, small and big. The Ukraine-Russia War has largely heightened the crisis. It is the greatest crisis after the World War II. It is such as critical time when the whole nation needs to put the weight behind Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is wading through this critical and challenging situation tirelessly with all sincerity and dedication.The Opposition parties have every right to criticise, but it has to be constructive criticism, based on facts and figures and the real situation on the ground. The current economic situation, power and energy problems have to be judged in the context of overall unprecedented global crisis, the situation in other countries, and the efforts of the Government to overcome the crisis.The writer is a legal expert