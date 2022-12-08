Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 December, 2022, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Country living up to Bangabandhu’s dream

Published : Thursday, 8 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
A Y M Fazlul Hoque  

Country living up to Bangabandhu’s dream

Country living up to Bangabandhu’s dream

The unabated march forward of Bangladesh on the road of progress and prosperity in becoming glorious Sonar Bangla of Bangabandhu is a reality now. The country's ability remains unquestionable with its emergence as a developing nation from the rank of underdeveloped nation. This is a tremendous achievement considering the great hurdles and obstacles the country had to face in the wake of its liberation through a bloody liberation war.

Bangabandhu, on return to Bangladesh, on 10 January1972, took hold of the steering to run the most densely populated country of the world, devastated by the war and having an infrastructure almost ruined by the effects of war.

Bangabandhu's determined and dedicated efforts to lead the country towards progress and prosperity and build Sonar Bangla was very unfortunately interrupted by his most treacherous assassination by a section of the army inspired by the anti-liberation forces, who stood against the ideals and the very spirit of the Liberation War.

The most brutal political killing in the history of mankind was committed by these treacherous military personnel, in association with disgruntled political persons who, having been in close political association with  Bangabandhu, totally betrayed him.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a very strong determination, dedication and unswerving adherence to the goal has unmistakably proved her ability and competence to be the right successor of Bangabandhu to build the country as Sonar Bangla. Up gradation of Bangladesh to a developing nation from undeveloped nation is a great achievement for which every Bangladeshi feels proud.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the pragmatic steps taken by her, the country has been able to maintain a steady and positive economic growth (growth rate of GDP 6-7%) in the adverse global corona endemic situation.

The country has witnessed a spectacular progress in infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas. The greatest achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh in this regard is the effective completion and commissioning of Padma Bridge with own resources after withdrawal of committed international assistance without plausible reason. She has demonstrated that Bangladesh is capable and competent to develop and build the country in order to  achieve progress and prosperity relying on its own resources even if foreign assistance is withdrawn.

This has taken the position and status of Bangladesh to a new and honorable height in the world. Like Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina has shown her ability to rise up to the occasion and face challenges in the most adverse circumstances and uphold honor and dignity of all Bangladeshi. Padma Bridge will make tremendous contribution regarding accessibility to southern districts: making communication faster and easier. Distance reduced considerably with the capital and port cities and other destinations, saving time and fuel expenses, with commissioning of rail line through Padma Bridge the connectivity of southern districts.

Many other significant achievements has been made in development of communication network, which include newly constructed vital bridges over important rivers, The commissioning of 100bridges in 25 districts on one single day, the 7th November, 2022 is a great milestone towards connecting the far off and relatively backward areas and people at grass root level, which fulfilled the long cherished dreams of these people.

Karnafully Tunnel, Dhaka Metro Rail and new constructed flyovers are among other remarkable projects will bring about revolutionary changes in communication network and improvement of civic amenities manifold.

One of the outstanding welfare projects, addressed towards the most poor and homeless people is the Asraysn Prokolpa, providing pucca tin-shed homes with water and sanitation facilities. Under the project, all the homeless families are being provided homes in all upazilas in Bangladesh in Phases.

Per capita income of Bangladesh has increased significantly, it is higher compared to other South Asian countries. Annual growth rate is at satisfactory level, at 6-7% rate even after outbreak of Covid endemic, Ukraine -Russia war.
.
Bangladesh is committed to achieving child rights as enshrined in the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC),and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina continued its march forward with all dedication towards achieving the basic needs and the rights of the child.

Empowerment of women is a priority area of development goal and significant progress has been made in Bangladesh in compliance with CEDAW(Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women). Women have been given opportunity to participate effectively in all sphere of life, and opportunity for career development based on merit. They have occupied important positions in public service.

Some of the opposition political parties are not only denying any credit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also showing such audacity as to ask her to resign. Urging the people to movement for removal of the Government on the plea that no progress and development have been made amounts to inciting peopled through misrepresentation of facts, which is undoubtedly an offence in the eye of law.

The world is passing through a great crisis; over and above the Covid endemic situation, which had already put the human development, progress to a great challenge, affecting all nations rich and poor, small and big. The Ukraine-Russia War has largely heightened the crisis. It is the greatest crisis after the World War II. It is such as critical time when the whole nation needs to put the weight behind Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is wading through this critical and challenging situation tirelessly with all sincerity and dedication.

The Opposition parties have every right to criticise, but it has to be constructive criticism, based on facts and figures and the real situation on the ground. The current economic situation, power and energy problems have to be judged in the context of overall unprecedented global crisis, the situation in other countries, and the efforts of the Government to overcome the crisis.
The writer is a legal expert


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure child's right
Jina Mahsa Amini: The face of Iran’s protests
Begum Rokeya: A pioneer of women education
Devaluation of merit in our requirement process
Country living up to Bangabandhu’s dream
Unemployment, a bottleneck to country’s development  
Harmful effects of soft drinks
Will EU oil embargo really hurt Russian war machine?


Latest News
Zelenskyy named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Jaya Ahsan’s Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors
Cox's Bazar landslide leaves 4 dead
US Embassy issues alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
Rizvi, Aman, Khokon, Annie among over 100 leaders, workers arrested
Expatriate's body found in Chuadanga
Miraz appears hero again as Bangladesh win against India to clinch ODI series 2-0
Police will look into why BNP wants to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan: Home Minister
BB disburses Tk 4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Gold cup football tournament launched in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
World Cup Quarterfinal line-up
No permission for BNP's Dhaka rally in Nayapaltan: Police
Madrasa students clash with police in city
Woman among 2 killed in Dinajpur road crash
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
One killed, many injured as police fire rubber bullets at BNP activists in city
Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation
Depression over southeast Bay intensifies
US likely to take few Rohingyas on Thursday: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft