Unemployment, a bottleneck to country’s development  

Bangladesh's economy is unable to grow because of its high unemployment rate. If a worker cannot obtain employment that pays the going wage, they are regarded as unemployed. When a candidate is ready to accept a position but learns there are no openings, unemployment results. Without well-educated youth, this nation cannot experience economic growth. More than urban unemployment, Bangladesh has to solve rural unemployment. 1.82 million people reside in rural areas and are unemployed, compared to 0.77 million individuals in metropolitan areas. In Bangladesh, there are more than 50% of young, employable people, compared to 20-25% in wealthy countries. Human resources from our countries have many choices for working abroad. A UNDP study found that 189 of the nations had a low HDI score of 0.614 and an overall BD rank of 135. The unemployment rate fluctuated between 5% at its highest and 3.38% at its lowest points in the years that followed 2008. The unemployment rate increased after 2010, peaking at 4.43% in 2013.



The unemployment rate thereafter gradually decreased, reaching 4.37%, 4.28%, and 4.19% in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. Between 2016 and 2019, there were more than 2.6 billion unemployed people on the planet. There will be 69,706,740 people working across the country in 2019. Females who are 15 years old and older make up 30.52 percent of those who are employed. A major factor in the cycle of poverty is unemployment. Low levels of investment lead to low levels of employment, income, saving, productivity, and investment in Bangladesh. Migration to urban regions is the primary and most significant consequence of unemployment in rural communities.



When one is unemployed, committing the crime is simpler. People's inability to afford their food is harming their health. The majority of the population at the moment is young, or those under 30. According to research, about one-third of young people are unemployed. There are 950,000 students enrolled in the nation's open and national institutions. 13 million people pass the tests for higher education each year. Any public or private university requires students to have a GPA of 2.5 in their secondary and higher secondary exams to attend.



All upper-secondary students are currently enrolled in universities or other organizations that provide a curriculum at the university level. Why do parents put up such a battle to enroll their less talented kids in college? Is it impossible for someone to be successful regardless of whether they choose to pursue their hobbies by honing their abilities or pursue entrepreneurship as a career?



Our educational approach assumes that contemporary society must stress the importance of contemporary science, technology, and engineering. Less gifted kids will opt to go the bureaucracy or the path of becoming powerful people. They are unable to compete or pick a profession with the same reputation as their degree. Regarding improvements to educational quality, there are none to notice. There won't be a need for someone with such a high degree if they don't receive the proper career possibilities and status abroad. Will they ever lose their patience? The decision as to whether one should be established in each area must then be made.



According to the education minister of Bangladesh, 50% of all pupils should have access to technical education. 63% of German students are enrolled in technical education programs, according to the Center for Education Research. With only 14% of Bangladesh's population being literate, how much more money will be required to provide 50% of the best? Public or private, any technical organization should have adequate training programs. The United States has a significant shortage of technical and skilled labor. Increasing the level of uniformity in the IT sector.



A private initiative, such as an alliance of large businesses and business communities, is necessary for this situation. The best strategy to employ the nation's youth must be considered. Incentives from the government, such as low-interest loans or tax incentives, may be used to stimulate the opening of technical institutes.



In this regard, I believe it would be prudent for the Bangladesh Skills Development Authority to construct a thorough infrastructure for skill development following both domestic and international needs, not only by adhering to policy but also by working with all stakeholders. It is therefore crucial to replace the outdated general and technical education curricula with more challenging ones. This is in addition to expanding the number of industries through entrepreneurial education and greater local and foreign investment. Standards compliance must be prioritized, and students must be attracted to technical education. Without them, our efforts to foster long-term development and create a successful Bangladesh will lag.

The writer is a contributor













